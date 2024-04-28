Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.20 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.200 EPS.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

