Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Declares Dividend of $0.77

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7685 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Wilmar International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.42.
Wilmar International Company Profile
