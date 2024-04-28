WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYZD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 59.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 436,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,126,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $245,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

