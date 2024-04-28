WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYZD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $22.30.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
