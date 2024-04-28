ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

CNET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. 13,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

