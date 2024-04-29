ABCMETA Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $349,348.22 and $10.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000352 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

