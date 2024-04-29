AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 37,397 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,397 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust accounts for 0.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 54,186 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.43. 100,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

