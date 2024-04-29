AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 47,474 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,474 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period.

EFR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. 68,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

