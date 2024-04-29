AtonRa Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 1.1% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 459,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,821. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 462,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.98 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

