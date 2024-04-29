AtonRa Partners Has $510,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AtonRa Partners decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.36. 439,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

