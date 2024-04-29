AtonRa Partners Sells 589 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,259,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,080,000 after purchasing an additional 698,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,477,515. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. 9,050,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

