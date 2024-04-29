Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $22.15. 2,937,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

