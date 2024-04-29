Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after buying an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $124.05. 828,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,118. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

