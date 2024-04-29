Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $8.69 on Monday, hitting $310.69. The company had a trading volume of 447,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $144.45 and a 52-week high of $335.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.49 and a 200 day moving average of $236.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

