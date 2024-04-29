Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading 3.6% Higher

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 10,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 2,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
Further Reading
