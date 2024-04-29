Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 112.26% and a negative net margin of 924.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

