Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGLL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

GGLL traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. 391,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of -2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $44.51.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

