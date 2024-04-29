EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 874,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,393,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of £3.18 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.60.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

