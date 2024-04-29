European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERE.UN)

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.37. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$215.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERE.UN shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

