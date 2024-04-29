First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,487. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $27.31.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
