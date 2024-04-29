First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,487. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF ( NASDAQ:DALI Free Report ) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 10.93% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

