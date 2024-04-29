Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $43.20. 1,344,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

