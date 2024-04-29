General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 4.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
NYSE GD traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.79. 1,293,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,899. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $296.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
