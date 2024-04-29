Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $27.09. 165,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,453. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Company Profile

