Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

