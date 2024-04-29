HashAI (HASHAI) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. HashAI has a market cap of $152.04 million and approximately $909,628.52 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashAI has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One HashAI token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00187 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,467,878.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

