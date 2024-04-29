Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.19 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $130.19 million and $6.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.72 or 0.00013563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00051897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,937,688 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

