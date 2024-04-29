Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,788 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.33. 9,343,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,486,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

