Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,665,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

