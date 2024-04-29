Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.93. 198,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,570. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

