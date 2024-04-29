Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.6% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 963,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44,724 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,674 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.43 on Monday, hitting $247.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,178. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

