Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.6% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 963,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44,724 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,674 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.43 on Monday, hitting $247.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,178. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $264.26.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.
Get Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.