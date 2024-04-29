Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. 323,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.