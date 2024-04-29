Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 381.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after purchasing an additional 883,870 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after purchasing an additional 437,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,475,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after purchasing an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,497. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.01. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.60 and a 1-year high of $184.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

