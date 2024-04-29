IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IperionX Stock Performance

Shares of IperionX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,395. IperionX has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Get IperionX alerts:

About IperionX

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.