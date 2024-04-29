IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
IperionX Stock Performance
Shares of IperionX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,395. IperionX has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.
About IperionX
