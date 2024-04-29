Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Iridium Communications by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1,167.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $31.80. 2,120,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 151.43 and a beta of 0.85. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

