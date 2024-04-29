Ledyard National Bank Purchases 14,878 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,242.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 236,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 232,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.