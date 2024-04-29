OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $345.33 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,460,172 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

