Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rambus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.48. 1,403,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,121. Rambus has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $247,516.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,936.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

