Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in April

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RMYHY remained flat at $8.33 on Monday. 3,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Ramsay Health Care Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.0571 dividend. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

