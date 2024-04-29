Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. 606,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,152. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $69.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

