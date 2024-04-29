Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Drops By 8.2%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,843. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,602,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,921.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $121,064. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

