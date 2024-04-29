Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Declines By 9.2%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

