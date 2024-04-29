SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73.21 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $867.99 million and $73.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,534.30 or 1.00048029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012360 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00099901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.88047865 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $68,894,326.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

