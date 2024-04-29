SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

