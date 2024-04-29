Substratum Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023973 USD and is down -33.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

