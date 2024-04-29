Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $110.56 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $110.56 billion and approximately $49.72 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 100,148,933.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 113,086,550,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,562,912,299 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
