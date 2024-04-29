The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

