Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,163,528 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163,528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.31% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $354,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HMY. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE HMY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.11. 4,955,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.80.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

