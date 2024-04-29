Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,266,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,007 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $289,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

OR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 322,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,080. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0444 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.47%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

