Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,634 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.45% of TransUnion worth $326,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 10.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.91. 1,461,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,233. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.