Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,152,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685,253 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $413,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

BVN traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 915,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.01%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.