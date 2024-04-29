Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 917,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150,199 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.23% of ASML worth $694,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $909.77. 650,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $358.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $955.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

